Chrissy Teigen Ditches Sundance For The Women’s March To “Support My Fellow Women”

Chrissy Teigen just made the greatest last minute decision about her weekend plans. In the midst of live-tweeting about Donald Trump's inauguration, Teigen announced that she would no longer be attending the Sundance Film Festival, where John Legend is speaking on a panel. What could be worth canceling a trip to Park City for? Fighting for women in the nation's capital, of course.
The supermodel tweeted, "i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC." Teigen went on to share some of her amusing thoughts in preparation for the big day.
"Are all of our periods gonna sync tomorrow?" she joked. (Wouldn't that be crazy, though?) In another tweet, she screenshotted a Google search of "can you get tear gassed if you're already crying."
We're thrilled to hear that Teigen who will marching alongside the more than 200,000 estimated attendees at the Women's March on Washington. She'll be joining celebs like Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Danielle Brooks, Chelsea Handler, America Ferrera, Uzo Aduba, and Samantha Bee.
i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
haven't thought about it. i've never done this before. need to go to walgreens stat https://t.co/tD9NvFmHaA— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
prepping for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mqG1cvKDgf— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
