The Electoral College affects modern presidential campaigns in some important ways. First, it gives small states outsized influence over our elections. Each state is allotted electors loosely based on the population of the state, unlike, say, members of the House of Representatives. That's why California, with a population of almost 39 million, has only 55 electors, while Arizona's population of almost 7 million has disproportionate sway with 11 electors. Each elector in California represents slightly more than 705,000 people, while each elector in Arizona represents slightly more than 611,000 people.



The difference is even more stark if you look at Rhode Island, which has a population of just over 1 million people yet wields 3 electoral votes. This means each elector in Rhode Island represents approximately 352,000 people. Hence the people of Rhode Island have twice the representation in the Electoral College, or voter power, as the people in California.



Second, the Electoral College also gives enormous power to so-called swing states. These states, which are seen as winnable by either a Republican or Democrat, receive an inordinate amount of attention by presidential candidates. While they come to California, a safely blue state, only to raise money, they go to states such as Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and North Carolina far more often and spend much, much more money, because they are actively courting those voters. This means that the concerns of swing-state voters receive more attention than the voters in solidly blue or red states.



Many people feel, and understandably so, that whoever received the most votes in the presidential election should be the president. But more often than not, dislike of the Electoral College system spikes among voters when their preferred candidate does not win the presidency — when the same voters may have felt just fine if the results of the election were reversed and Hillary Clinton won the presidency despite losing the popular vote.



Now back to the growing chatter about the possibility that the Electoral College could reverse course and give us a President Clinton come January.