Dear Donald Trump, The Election Isn't Rigged

Intentionally or not, Trump is sowing the seeds of discontent in our election and ensuring that citizens at home, and people abroad, will forever question the strength of America. Trump is telling his supporters that if he loses, President Hillary Clinton will be a usurper. And he is telling the international community that the U.S. has no business preaching about free and fair elections.



I grew up in Miami, which counts among its residents many immigrants who have sought refuge from the corrupt political systems destroying their homelands. I was raised to understand that I was privileged to be born in a free country with a long-standing, continuous democracy. It gave me a deep appreciation for the unique freedoms I had as an American and inspired me to pursue a career in politics and honor my own family of immigrants and political refugees, who have not always had the individual freedoms or the right to vote that too many in the U.S. take for granted.



For these reasons and many more, I am personally offended when someone aims to weaken America’s political system. But as a strategist, I also understand why he's saying it and what it means politically.