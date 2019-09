Dear Donald Trump, The Election Isn't Rigged

That’s why it troubles me that some Republicans are preemptively blaming an unfavorable outcome on voter fraud or media bias while ignoring the deficiencies in Trump’s campaign, which has been described as "skeletal." As a GOP operative, especially one who’s worried on how all of this impacts Republicans down ballot, it pains me to hear that Trump’s voter turnout operation and advertising are lagging behind Hillary Clinton’s efforts . It makes me wonder, in such a tight contest, why is Trump giving his voters a reason to distrust the integrity of their votes? It might make some voters feel that voting is pointless if the system is rigged.If potential GOP voter suppression wasn’t enough, the third debate did nothing to expand Trump’s base. On the contrary, what could have been a strong debate performance was derailed and instead reinforced many voters’ biggest concerns about Trump — namely, that he doesn’t have the temperament to be president.Once again, no one is talking about the issues; everyone, including me, is focused on Trump’s “wait and see” approach to the election results.Above all, the role of the president is to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, more than ever, we need real leadership — that starts by respecting and safeguarding our democracy.Trump could have avoided the endless headlines by just sticking to his campaign manager and daughter's advice by saying: “Yes, I will accept the results, absent overwhelming evidence that there is voter fraud.” But of course, he didn’t.