Election 2016 must feel like a gift to the writers at Saturday Night Live. They had plenty of material to work with, thanks to last week's train wreck of a debate. And the writers made sure to hit every key moment, from Ken Bone to Trump's weird hovering over Hillary Clinton.
But the SNL cast also took an opportunity to play with the Trump campaign's weird obsession with Beyoncé. Emily Blunt joined the women of SNL for one of the episode's best sketches: "Melanianade."
Lastly, the musical guest was Bruno Mars, who performed his new hit song "24K Magic." The only thing more fun than Bruno Mars performing is Bruno Mars turning the SNL stage into a dance party.
Ahead, the best moments from last night's episode of Saturday Night Live.
