: So, in many ways, this is an obvious partnership. But was there a moment for either of you where you worried this partnership, or any controversy around it, might damage your end goals — to get elected president and to continue to fund Planned Parenthood? Especially since we see some Bernie Sanders supporters saying they want to divert their funds from Planned Parenthood into his campaign now?: Well, I hope nobody who believes in the Planned Parenthood mission gives that any real consideration. It was never in any way a question for me, because I’ve traveled broadly in the world as a First Lady, as a Senator, as a Secretary of State. I’ve seen what happens when women don’t have access to reproductive health services. I have seen the lives that are cut short, the terrible injuries that they often sustain because of inadequate maternity and labor help. I’ve seen cancers that they don’t know what to do with that are so disfiguring and lethal.I know what’s at stake and I know we are lucky in our country, because we have dedicated providers like the people who go to work every single day at Planned Parenthood and what a difference it has made for nearly 100 years in millions of people's lives. I just have to tell you, if it’s controversial, or if people are trying to make it a political, partisan action, then I hope they will reconsider. Because this is about health care, and I have a long history of fighting for women’s rights and I know women can count on me to keep fighting, and I think that’s why I got the Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsement.: And we couldn’t be prouder. We have a lot of friends in Congress, we have a lot of friends in this race, but we have one champion, one true champion who has been a champion her whole life for the issues that we care about. Again, to me this isn’t about politics. It’s about women’s lives in America and whether we are going to build on the enormous progress we have made, though we have a long way to go.A right is only as good as your ability to exercise it. There are too many low-income women in this country, there are too many LGBT folks in this country who cannot access health care. They don’t have the same ability. To me, what this election is about is whether we are actually going to build on the progress that Obama has made within the last eight years — he has been a great partner — or whether we are going to go back to the 1950s.What we have heard here today, what we have heard ever since our endorsement, is that people are ready to go. People are ready to define the difference in this election and ready to ensure that we have a champion in the White House — and I couldn’t be prouder that it will be Secretary Clinton.: Thank you both. And congratulations on the endorsement.: Thank you. We are pretty excited.: To 2017!