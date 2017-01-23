

R29: What does that look like? Can you paint me a picture of a world without Planned Parenthood?



CR: One, there will never be a world without Planned Parenthood, because we will never go away and we have been around for 99 years. We’re about to celebrate our 100th anniversary. We will continue to serve people and to fight for their rights to reproductive health care that frankly determine their futures.



I do think what’s important for your viewers to understand is what the U.S House of Representatives just did was pass a bill that basically said young women on Medicaid can’t go to Planned Parenthood for basic preventive care. We’re talking about breast cancer screenings, tests for sexually transmitted infections, getting your well woman visits. We hear from patients from all over the country saying, "That’s where I go for my well woman visit." So I think what’s important to understand is it’s not only about reproductive health-care acts, which is fundamentally important, but for many women we are the only doctor she will see this year.



How is it that the U.S House of Representatives, the U.S. Congress and their families can go to whatever doctor they choose, so why isn’t it that low-income women and families in this country should have the same right as the U.S. House of Representatives does? And millions of people choose voluntarily to come to Planned Parenthood; we can’t let that go away.



HRC: And I really think that, in addition to the staunch support that we are going to summon up for Planned Parenthood, what you see happening in states is to try to limit access, to try to deny the availability of Planned Parenthood services. Just look at the case from Texas going up to the Supreme Court: shutting down clinics, making up false requirements to do so. I know in Louisiana, the Republican governor and legislature there defunded Planned Parenthood, and people rightly said, where are we supposed to go?



They put a list of medical providers, including dentists and podiatrists, all of them are people who provide great services, but we are talking about reproductive health services in addition to all the things that Cecile said, like cancer screenings and the like. So this is either a direct assault, which is what the Congress did last week, defund, although Planned Parenthood will continue, it would have continued without the federal funding that is so essential to its operations in many places in the country, or just keep whittling away and make it harder and harder and we have to stand against both of those. That’s why President Obama’s veto was so important, and that’s why we need to have a Democratic president on January 20, 2017. And I want to be that president that will say, "Forget about it. Don’t waste your time; you know you’re not getting past me."