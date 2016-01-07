Planned Parenthood Endorses Hillary Clinton In Historic Move

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton just gained two major endorsements in the 2016 presidential race.
Planned Parenthood announced Thursday that it will endorse Clinton in the Democratic primary. On Tuesday, NARAL Pro-Choice America endorsed Clinton and her campaign.
The move is historic for Planned Parenthood. While it endorsed Obama's bid for president, the organization has never before endorsed a candidate in a primary race.
"Everything Planned Parenthood has believed in and fought for over the past 100 years is on the ballot," Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards told The New York Times.
Planned Parenthood has been a major discussion point in both the Democratic and Republican 2016 primary races, with GOP candidates criticizing Planned Parenthood and advocating for the government to defund it. Clinton, meanwhile, has defended the organization, as have her fellow Democratic primary contenders Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley.
Clinton will officially accept the endorsement at a New Hampshire campaign event on Sunday.
