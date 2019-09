Accused Planned Parenthood Shooter Won't Stand Trial

This story was originally published on November 27, 2015. It has been updated with additional developments in the case.The Associated Press reports that Robert Lewis Dear, who is being charged today with the November 27 attack on a Colorado Planned Parenthood that left three people dead, said during a court hearing today that he is a “warrior for the babies.”He also said that he is guilty and there will be no trial, though charges have not yet officially been announced and he has not entered a plea.As police try to figure out Colorado Springs suspected shooterRobert Lewis Dear's motive for the attack on Planned Parenthood, reports of what he said after his arrest are being revealed. According to Time , Dear said “no more baby parts” as he was being arrested by a law enforcement official, who could not elaborate and spoke on condition of anonymity, since he was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.Planned Parenthood also cited witnesses of the shooting, who claimed Dear was motivated by his "opposition to abortion." Anti-abortion activists that are part of the group Center for Medical Progress have denounced the “barbaric killing spree in Colorado Springs by a violent madman."More is also being revealed about the suspected gunman. The Washington Post reported Dear was a "malcontent who drifted from place to place." According to his neighbors in Black Mountain, NC, Dear lived in a small yellow hut with no plumbing that he had built himself, which locals described as a "moonshine shack." Neighbors along the gravel road where he lived off and on said he was a loner and that when he was in town, they kept their kids inside.“He was the kind of person you had to watch out for,” one neighbor told the paper. “He was a very weird individual. It’s hard to explain, but he had a weird look in his eye most of the time."Another neighbor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, “He said he worked with the government, and everybody was out to get him, and he knew the secrets of the U.S.A. He said, ‘Nobody touch me, because I’ve got enough information to put the whole U.S. of A in danger.’ It was very crazy."Dear, who described himself to police as a "self-employed art dealer," reportedly also lived in a mobile home in Swannanoa, NC, until about a year ago, and a camper in the mountain town of Hartsel, CO, which he shared with a woman.Dear had other run-ins with the law dating back to 1997, when his then-wife accused him of assaulting her. Though she filed a report with the sheriff’s office in Colleton County, SC, where Dear lived at the time, she declined to file charges against him, telling police she reported the incident because she “wanted something on record.” The Colleton County police also released reports of seven other incidents in which Dear had disputes or physical altercations with neighbors and others in town.Dear was also arrested for cruelty to animals and was accused of being a "peeping Tom" in 2002 after a neighbor found him hiding in the bushes near her house at 5:30 a.m. He wasn't convicted in either case.According to the Colorado Springs' Gazette , hundreds of people gathered on Saturday night for two vigils that celebrated the lives of those lost. Both of the vigils, held at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, looked at the life of 44-year-old campus police officer Garrett Swasey, who was one of the first to respond to the shooting.