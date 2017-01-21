Scarlett Johansson Opened Up About Going To Planned Parenthood At 15

During today's Women's March, supporters came out in history-making numbers brandishing protest signs with messages of solidarity. In the midst of it all, some guest speakers expressed thoughts on the new administration and shared personal tales.
One of those speakers was actress Scarlett Johansson. During Johansson's passionate speech the actress showed support for Planned Parenthood, an organization that has been under immense scrutiny and faced threats to their funding for some time.
"Have you been to the gynecologist yet?" she asked the massive crowd. "That was the question my mom asked me at 15 when I informed her about a change I'd noticed in my body." Johansson discussed the importance of being real and open in the wake of a new era.
She then told a very personal story, relatable to as many as 2.5 million women and men around the country, of her first trip to Planned Parenthood.
“It was actually my clinician at Planned Parenthood who suggested I speak with my pediatrician if I was seeking a referral. She was compassionate and professional and told me she was happy to treat me for regular checkups, and when the time came, for STD and cancer screenings. No judgment. No questions asked. Planned Parenthood provided a safe place where I could be treated with gentle guidance,” she said, according to People.
Watch more of ScarJo's memorable speech below.
