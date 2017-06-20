Skip navigation!
Neha Gandhi
Work & Money
10 Surprising (& Specific) Ways To Get
Your
Way In A Negotiation
Neha Gandhi
Jun 20, 2017
Work & Money
Ivanka Trump's Feminism Is Not Intersectional — But She Still Shouldn't...
Neha Gandhi
May 5, 2017
News
The Powerful Reason Why We're Celebrating Muslim Women's Day Today
Neha Gandhi
Mar 27, 2017
US News
Cecile Richards & Hillary Clinton On The Threat To Your Reproduct...
Editor's Note: On the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we took a moment to reflect on the conversation ahead, originally published a year ago. Much of
by
Neha Gandhi
Politics
What Every Millennial Should Know About Hillary Clinton
On the eve of Hillary Clinton's historic acceptance of her party's nomination for president, we wanted to revisit our interview with the former Secretary
by
Neha Gandhi
Tech
The One Thing I Had To Wear In My Engagement Photos
Last week, my fiancé and I had our engagement photo session a mere 22 days before our wedding — but that's a story for another time. Halfway through,
by
Neha Gandhi
US News
Think About This Advice The Next Time You Hesitate
Of the 12,000-plus people who have served in Congress over the years, only 2% have been women. Startling numbers to reflect on during Women's History
by
Neha Gandhi
US News
America Needs To Take Action On This Heartbreaking Issue
No matter your level of attention to the news cycle, it's likely you're aware of a poisoned drinking-water crisis currently besieging the city of Flint,
by
Neha Gandhi
US News
There Is A "Bernie Bae" Music Video Now—& It's Catchier Than You ...
It's likely you're already familiar with the work of Leah Kauffman. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter was behind the 2007 viral video "I've Got A
by
Neha Gandhi
World News
The Real Cost Of Fleeing A War Zone
This story is part of a Refinery29 series that explores the women behind the headlines of the Syrian refugee crisis. Read the full multimedia feature,
by
Julia Pitch
Body
The Only Posture "Trick" That Kinda Works
My seated posture is horrendous. I don't know why. I mean, I have some guesses, and they all kick back to not enough core strength and a lack of diversity
by
Neha Gandhi
World News
This Very Powerful Woman Wants You To Use Social Media For More T...
Samantha Power is the youngest person ever to fill the role of American ambassador to the U.N. She's a Pulitzer Prize-winning author. She's a former
by
Neha Gandhi
TV Shows
Jimmy Fallon Transforms Into Trump, Interviews Trump
Jimmy Fallon's been on a roll this week, delighting crowds at the U.S. Open with his "Single Ladies" moves, lip-sync battling with Ellen, and debuting a
by
Neha Gandhi
Entertainment News
Ellen Schools Jimmy Fallon At Lip Sync Battle, Timberlake Joins F...
The Stephen Merchant lip sync battle used to be our favorite (it did inspire an entire show, after all). But Ellen DeGeneres just gave the English
by
Neha Gandhi
Entertainment News
The Big, Unspoken Problem With All This Taylor Swift Backlash
In July, Gawker boldly declared that "Taylor Swift Is Not Your Friend." Later that day, Salon clocked the start of "The Inevitable Taylor Swift
by
Neha Gandhi
Books & Art
An Awkward Look At First Love, From Lena Dunham
In case you missed it amidst the persistent post-VMA dissections of Miley, Taylor, Kanye, and more, here's a small PSA: Some beautiful new (and
by
Neha Gandhi
Entertainment News
Update: Kim Kardashian Selfies With Hillary Clinton, World Does N...
Update: Dreams really do come true. Here's the selfie Kim (and Kanye) took with Hillary Clinton tonight, at a fundraiser for the presidential candidate
by
Neha Gandhi
Designers
What's Happening On Dior's Haute Couture Runway, Right Now
You've seen the painstaking craftsmanship that goes into creating a Dior couture collection — the love displayed by everyone from Raf to the atelier's
by
Neha Gandhi
Movies
Looking Back At
A Little Princess
,
20 Years Later
When A Little Princess hit theaters in May 1995, Disney had already been flooding the cultural consciousness with a steady stream of princess-themed
by
Lauren Le Vine
Work & Money
Career Myths To STOP Believing
Refinery29 is participating in First Lady Michelle Obama's #GimmeFive challenge. To learn more, click here. There's a lot of career advice out there.
by
Neha Gandhi
Work & Money
Every Woman Out There Needs To Read This Today
This morning, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, and Melinda Gates came together to do something incredible: to talk about women. Not just in an
by
Neha Gandhi
Entertainment News
Madonna Is A True Feminist Icon — & You Need To Pay Attention To ...
Superstar. Chameleon. Truth-teller. Sexually liberated provocateur. Feminist. Mother. Artist. This list of wholly accurate words and phrases you could
by
Neha Gandhi
Politics
Chelsea Clinton Tells Us Why We're #NotThere Yet, When It Comes T...
Perhaps you noticed something a little different on R29 this morning (from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.)? Like, the fact that all of the women were not there? Don't
by
Neha Gandhi
Work & Money
This Is The First Female CEO Of An Auto Company — & You Cannot Af...
Mary Barra is the first female CEO of GM (one of 26 female CEOs among all of the Fortune 500 companies). She's also the first woman to take on the CEO
by
Neha Gandhi
New York
3 Ways Lena Dunham & Miranda July Validated ALL Our Thoughts & Fe...
Last night, Lena Dunham interviewed her very close friend Miranda July at BAM, about July's dark, complicated, and incredible new book, The First Bad Man.
by
Neha Gandhi
New York
3 Yummy Dishes That Make Paying For A Reservation Worth It
It's a controversial thing, the idea of paying money — even if it's not a huge sum — to purchase a reservation at a restaurant. Does it democratize
by
Neha Gandhi
Work & Money
10 Boss-Lady Secrets That Could Make You A Superstar
Oh hey, congrats! Did you get a super-exciting new promotion in the new year? Amazing! Also, good luck. Especially if your thrilling new title comes
by
Neha Gandhi
Work & Money
The BEST Life Advice For 2015 — From 16 Bona Fide Superwomen
Our favorite thing about the end of the year isn't the tinsel or the party dresses or the excuse to wear metallic makeup...or even the cookies. (Although,
by
Neha Gandhi
New York
Wendy Williams Offers Some Very Tough Love — & You’ll Want To Pay...
Wendy Williams can be a polarizing figure, starting with the famous celebrity spats from her radio days and extending to Hot Topics, the very
by
Neha Gandhi
Hair
Why This Man Spent A Year Giving The Homeless Haircuts In NYC
UPDATE: A selection of Mark and Devin Masga's photographs of Bustos cutting hair will be on display through the month of December at Blick Art Materials
by
Neha Gandhi
