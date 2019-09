Recently, I found a workaround. The best one yet. It's a (pricey) sports bra that looks surprisingly cool (meaning if I were a person who wore crop tops in public, I would consider wearing it with a high-waisted skirt and nothing else). It's invisible under most of my clothes and the sheer panels in the back are actually kind of interesting when they peek through party-in-the back dresses.But more importantly, it does make me sit up taller. It's not a magic cure-all, but here's what it does accomplish: The stretchy bands around the arm holes pull my shoulders back, so my default slouch is just a little bit less slouchy. And even more impactful is the stiffness of the fabric. It works like a constant calendar reminder that keeps me focused on tightening my core and sitting up straighter. Plus, when I do remember to activate my core, it feels a little easier to lift into the correct posture, because of those aforementioned bands around the arms, and the pull of the tight fabric along my upper back.The main problem here is that I'm not as comfortable re-wearing the sports bra three or so days between wears, the way I do with a normal bra. It touches so much of my skin, it likely requires more consistent washing. I guess I could buy more, but in the meantime, I'm just wearing the sports bra occasionally and thinking about other ways I could improve my posture.Next stop: The 10-day posture challenge . And maybe an ab challenge , too, to get to the root of my problem.: Intelliskin is offering a discount on this sports bra to R29 readers. Get 15% off the Essential Bra 2.0 with the code: 4WOMEN.