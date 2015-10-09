When it came to my back, however, the instructions were a bit more nuanced. "We do a lot of initial work on undoing the habits like pulling your shoulder blades back, because that causes a lot more problems," Newitter said. "It's essentially slouching backwards. You want to think about evenness and releasing outwards and upwards."



To work on my posture, Newitter had me think of a string going upwards from my head — my spine should extend upwards to the top of my head and my shoulders outwards, like wings. To counteract the draw of the computer, she suggested listening to sounds around the office to draw attention away from the screen (Goodbye, headphones!) and tapping the top of my head and sides of my shoulders from time to time, reminding myself of how much space my body actually takes up. Surprisingly, these little reminders helped. By the end of the training, I was feeling loose and fluid, realizing just how much tension I was holding in my shoulders.