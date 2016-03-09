The congresswoman from Washington is a trailblazer in many regards — the first in her family to go to college, the first in her family to go on to get an MBA (for which she's still paying off student loans, by the way), the fifth sitting congresswoman to give birth while in office, the second woman to ever hold the role of chairperson of the House Republican Conference, and the list goes on. But if you ask her if she ever feels exhausted having to push forward and claim her place as first or second or fifth, she's surprised to even hear the question. For her, the journey has been tremendous and she wishes more people could experience it. She says, "I have met some amazing people on the way and I just want more people to be able to have the experiences I have." That positivity and resilience are a huge piece of what shape McMorris Rodgers' worldview.