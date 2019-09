(1862-1931)Investigative journalist, newspaper editor, and suffragist who documented lynching in the United StatesWells, one of the founders of the NAACP, was one of the first people to extensively document and report on lynching in the United States. She traveled the country investigating incidents and what led to them, and published her findings in 1892, in a pamphlet called " Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases ". Wells found that lynch mobs did not act in response to black men raping white women, as was commonly claimed, but were perpetuated in response to economic competition, or consensual interracial relationships. After publishing her report, Wells was run out of Memphis, TN , but refused to be silenced. She moved to Chicago and published The Red Record, the first documented statistical report on lynching, in 1895, and continued speaking to audiences around the U.S. and in Europe about the topic, launching anti-lynching groups here and abroad. I'd rather go down in history as one lone Negro who dared to tell the government that it had done a dastardly thing than to save my skin by taking back what I said."