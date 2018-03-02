Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail. Every two weeks, we'll be teaming up with the site — which makes it easy to discover emerging brands from around the world — to unearth a selection of labels you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
Did you know that in 2017, just 32 of the CEOs on the Fortune 500 list were women? In contrast to this, Tictail is home to thousands of female-run businesses worldwide — that’s thousands of trailblazing, rule-breaking, risk-taking women leading the charge.
This year, for Women’s History Month, Tictail is highlighting its own list by sharing the story of one female-founded brand each day. You can take a look at the full lineup here, or click through for some of our favorite female-made products from these amazing women ahead. Shop now through the end of March and receive 15% off a single purchase from one of these 31 brands, using the code WCH15. There's really no reason not to.