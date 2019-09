This past Tuesday was not the first time Refinery29 published a piece by Ivanka Trump . In January of 2015, she penned this article for us , tackling stereotypes of working women, pegged to the same #WomenWhoWork initiative that her new book, aptly titled Women Who Work, is built on. I assigned the piece and found her to be thoughtful and engaged with the idea of helping to bridge the gap between mothers who did and didn’t work — and to address the invisible costs of committing time to care at home. Even at the time, her ideas didn’t feel particularly intersectional or broadly inclusive — but they didn’t seem intentionally exclusive, either. And she did aim to advance the causes of working women in a way that was an important and meaningful part of the cultural conversation at the time. See here here , and here , for some context.