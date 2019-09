I’m not suggesting that ethics or experience, among other things, don’t matter — of course they do, and under any other administration, unproven mettle and opacity in those zones might well have barred a candidate from becoming an official member of the president’s inner circle. But, at least for now, the rules have changed; Donald Trump doesn’t seem even vaguely concerned about being accused of nepotism or typecasting his administration by race, gender, and ethnicity. The fact that he’s so quick to insert his daughter — who, like other key members of his staff, has zero government background — is the opposite of surprising. While Trump’s willingness to promote his own child over a person who might actually know what they’re doing is frightening, we have a long list of things to be freaked out about (see: Russia nuclear war ), and Ivanka in the West Wing is low on the totem pole.