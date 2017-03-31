But good marketing doesn't always translate into a great product, and we're about to find out what's beneath her carefully cultivated persona. Before this moment, Ivanka was trying to have it all: influence without culpability for the consequences of her actions. It was possible for her to go skiing while Republicans were trying to relieve 24 million Americans of their health insurance; she could get away with not commenting on the defunding of Planned Parenthood, the immigration ban, or transgender bathroom bills. Now, her government role comes with actual responsibilities and a paper trail along with them. Hunkered down a stone's throw from the Oval Office, it's time for Ivanka to be accountable for the job she's been handed. Okay, Ms. Trump: You've got our attention. Now it's time to prove that you deserve it.