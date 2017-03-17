Trump Refused To Shake Merkel's Hand & The Internet Can't Handle It

Photographers: Can we get a handshake?— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 17, 2017
Merkel (to Trump): Do you want to have a handshake?
Trump: *no response*
Merkel: *makes awkward face* pic.twitter.com/ehgpCnWPg7
The.— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 17, 2017
Looks.
On.
Their.
Faces.
Merkel: “Do you want to have a handshake?”
Trump: [crickets. scene.] pic.twitter.com/LLFxuyGDY0
No handshake. No talking to one another.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2017
That Trump-Merkel pool spray was pretty awkward. —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/DIkEyfNJUq
Merkel: "Do you want to have a handshake?"— Casey Clemmons (@Casey_Clemmons) March 17, 2017
Trump: *ignores her & keeps tiny hands to himself*
WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/Q4pfL5Mvd2
Dont read too much into Pres Trump's photo-op with Chancellor Merkel - he just felt a little out of depth meeting a top tier world leader— Adam S Jasser (@AdamSJasser) March 17, 2017
Having given Shinzo Abe a 45 minute handshake, Donald Trump refuses to shake hands with Angela Merkel pic.twitter.com/l7jAnhiSvD— Nick Hilton (@nickfthilton) March 17, 2017
BREAKING: Exclusive look at Angela Merkel's mind while Trump was being a jackass pic.twitter.com/2v1E2mqOfu— Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 17, 2017