Story from US News

Trump Refused To Shake Merkel's Hand & The Internet Can't Handle It

Andrea González-Ramírez
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images.
President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met on Friday at the White House, in what was the first face-to-face meeting between the two world leaders.
The encounter was bound to be slightly uncomfortable, mostly because they have some strong differences: POTUS has condemned Merkel's approach to refugees and immigration, which greatly differs from his position on the same issue, and she has been critical of the Trump administration's travel and immigration ban. It also doesn't help that Trump also came against her multiple times in the campaign trail, even comparing her to his rival Hillary Clinton, and not in a good way.
Advertisement
But now that the two must be allies, it seemed like they could be leaving their differences behind. Or at least it did, until the end of their photo op, when Trump appeared to refuse to shake Merkel's hand. Which, as you can imagine, was the most awkward thing ever.
Let's relive the moment in the clip below. Watching through your fingers is highly recommended.
Naturally, the instant the video hit the internet, it spread like wildfire. I mean, how could anyone watch the clip and deal with the second-hand embarrassment? It is impossible.
Some Twitter users wondered whether he feels intimidated by Merkel, who has been an imposing world figure for over a decade.
Others pointed out that he has shaken hands with other male world leaders with no problems. Hell, he held on to the hand of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a whole 19 seconds. Why wouldn't he offer a handshake to Merkel then?
Others wondered whether the moment made Merkel miss her former ally, President Barack Obama. (Who, mind you, is currently out there living his best life.)
To be fair, the two of them shook hands when Merkel arrived in the White House. But what happened between them while they were at their private meeting, or why would Trump ignore her request to shake hands, is anyone's guess — at least for now.
Read These Stories Next
Twitter Had The Most Glorious Responses To #BoycottHawaii
Samantha Bee Has Some Tough Love For The #Resistance
Will Trump’s Immigration Policies Prevent Nick & Vanessa From Happily Ever After?
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series