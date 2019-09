American Horror Story: Roanoke was one of the most surprising seasons of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series. The season's theme — which was typically revealed months before that particular season's first episode — was kept completely under wraps until the night of the premiere, but that wasn't the only surprise Roanoke had in store. Halfway through the season, fans realized that what we thought we were watching — a horror documentary set at the former site of the long-lost colony of Roanoke — was actually something else. The series combined the cast of My Roanoke Nightmare with the actors' real-life counterparts for a "show within a show-within a show" situation that was unlike anything AHS had done before. Now, the question is: where will this series go for its promised season 7?