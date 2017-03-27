American Horror Story: Roanoke was one of the most surprising seasons of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series. The season's theme — which was typically revealed months before that particular season's first episode — was kept completely under wraps until the night of the premiere, but that wasn't the only surprise Roanoke had in store. Halfway through the season, fans realized that what we thought we were watching — a horror documentary set at the former site of the long-lost colony of Roanoke — was actually something else. The series combined the cast of My Roanoke Nightmare with the actors' real-life counterparts for a "show within a show-within a show" situation that was unlike anything AHS had done before. Now, the question is: where will this series go for its promised season 7?
It's hard to imagine AHS surprising us at that level yet again, but the series is back at it yet again, this time with a season based on the 2016 election. The AHS cast and creators are staying tight-lipped about the upcoming season, but fortunately for fans, they did tease some intriguing info at 2017's PaleyFest panel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater. Here's what we learned:
The Idea For Season 7 Might Be Even Crazier Than Roanoke
Producer Tim Minear teased to the PaleyFest audience that the idea for the upcoming season was actually thought of when the series was attempting to thwart spoilers for Roanoke. He explained:
“At the beginning of every season, in order to secure the tax benefit, you have to give a synopsis of what you’re doing,” Minear told the audience. “That was not okay with Ryan [Murphy], but we had to give them something, so we made up this completely batshit thing for those two paragraphs. And the funny thing is, we’re doing it this year.”
Whatever season 7 is, it's going to be more batshit crazy than Lee's (Adina Porter) ear getting pickled.
Sarah Paulson Probably Won't Play Kellyanne Conway...
Murphy previously joked that Paulson would be perfect to tackle the role of Donald Trump's counselor — who inadvertently coined the "alternative facts" as one of 2017's most popular memes — but it looks like that might not be the case after all. When asked by a fan whether Paulson would once again play a reporter or someone connected to the media, co-creator and executive producer Brad Falchuk told the audience:
"Sarah’s parts have not been written intentionally about the media."
...But She May Revisit A Coven Character
When asked which role she would most like to reprise on American Horror Story, Paulson revealed that she's greatly missed Cordelia, the meek teacher-turned-Supreme witch. She told the crowd:
"Cordelia Foxx, because I would like to see her getting her powers as the Supreme," said Paulson, before coyly adding, "Maybe we’ll get to see that."
Beyoncé Probably Won't Be On It
When asked by a fan if "anyone really famous, like Beyoncé," would join the show, Paulson, Denis O'Hare, and Kathy Bates walked off stage in a huff. (Jokingly, of course.)
Adina Porter Knows Who She Would Want To Play
On the red carpet for PaleyFest, Porter, who portrays the "real" Lee, teased that she would love to appear on season 7 of American Horror Story as one of The Apprentice's most famous competitors and new White House staffer Omarosa.
Denis O'Hare Wants To Go "Evil" In Season 7
"An evil Republican strategist," O'Hare told Refinery29 when asked who he would want to play in season 7. "The real ones are really scary, so we'll do a fictionalized one... One who is really powerful, really corrupt, and really sort of compromised, who comes to a really bad end."
It sounds like there are plenty of ideas for the new season of American Horror Story — now we just have to wait and see what the creators ultimately choose to do.
