Let’s just keep it real. Black people never fare well in the horror genre. If it involves a terrifying villain, you can bet that the Black players are going to get the short end of the stick. When American Horror Story revealed that there would only be one survivor of Return to Roanoke: Three Days in Hell, I didn’t have high hopes for Lee (Adina Porter), Matt (André Holland), Dominic (Cuba Gooding Jr.), and Monet (Angela Bassett).



It turns out that I was in for a surprise. Not sure if I’d call it pleasant. If you didn’t watch last night’s episode, Chapter 9, stop reading! The episode went down like this. Remember the fake Piggy Man (Wes Bentley), who is actually kind of bae in a creepy way? Turns out his name is Dylan and he arrives on the morning of the last Blood Moon in an Uber, which was the high point of the episode in terms of awkwardness. Still set on obtaining the video camera with evidence of them murdering Mama Polk, Lee and Audrey (Sarah Paulson) convince Dylan to head back to the Polk farm, get the camera, hot-wire a truck, and get the hell out of there once and for all. But things never go as planned when you’re up against ancient, tormented souls. All they managed to do was rescue Monet who had been strapped to a chair, get Dylan killed, and be chased through the woods… again. Monet and Audrey make it back to the house but Lee is stuck in the wilderness with an injured leg. She is granted a reprieve by Supreme witch Scáthach, which means she temporarily turned into a murderous landlord, just like the Butcher. Pro tip: if someone offers you a fresh heart to eat, pass.

