Former Apprentice contestant and mononym Omarosa Manigault will join Donald Trump's White House in a role focusing on public engagement, according to the AP. Omarosa rose to prominence during the first season of The Apprentice, lasting until the 9th episode of that season and the 10th episode of a subsequent appearance on Celebrity Apprentice. Since her reality TV days, Omarosa has enjoyed a career as a consultant of sorts. Her website touts missionary and personality work. She was a prominent African-American spokesperson for Trump during his campaign. "Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump," Omarosa told PBS' Frontline in a June interview about the campaign. "It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe." Watch her appearance on the program below.
This will be Omarosa's second time in the White House. She worked for Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration.
