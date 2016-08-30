American Horror Story's season 6 premiere is only two weeks away, but fans are no closer to knowing for certain what the focus of the season will be. AHS has released 19 promos for the upcoming season, all with their own chilling motifs. It doesn't help that FX CEO John Landgraf has admitted to throwing in a few for good measure.
Still, some of the trailers seem strung together with a common element, like the five that feature farms. But that doesn't guarantee the anthology's next installment will have a rustic setting. Those behind the show have vowed to keep the focus of the season a secret until the September 14 premiere. But Landgraf did reveal at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that at least one of the trailers is legit.
“They went out and made many more trailers than you’ve actually seen for hypothetical seasons of American Horror Story," Landgraf said, according to Variety. "One of them is accurate.”
Still, some of the trailers seem strung together with a common element, like the five that feature farms. But that doesn't guarantee the anthology's next installment will have a rustic setting. Those behind the show have vowed to keep the focus of the season a secret until the September 14 premiere. But Landgraf did reveal at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that at least one of the trailers is legit.
“They went out and made many more trailers than you’ve actually seen for hypothetical seasons of American Horror Story," Landgraf said, according to Variety. "One of them is accurate.”
Advertisement
Pick which trailer you think truly reveals the theme of American Horror Story's sixth season with our poll, below.
Advertisement