We have another one, folks. This time, FX wants to teach us "A Lesson" with the millionth teaser for the upcoming sixth season of American Horror Story. And the lesson looks pretty corny, as in, the classroom is a creepy overgrown corn field.
Despite the fact that many of these clips are meant to confuse us, this trailer feels different. It shows a few recurring elements: Firstly, this is the fifth teaser that is set on, or around, a farm and farmhouse. It is also the third one referencing the importance of children. And, like nearly all of the other trailers, this one hints at a strong demonic presence when the children's eyes turn black.
Many users on Reddit have taken this as confirmation for at least the setting of the latest season — the Midwest. And what's scarier than an isolated, worn-down, possessed farmhouse?
As far as story lines, it seems likely that these are references to a few classic horror flicks including Children Of The Corn, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Zodiac Killer (the serial killer hailed from Kansas.) Of course, co-creator Ryan Murphy could pull the rug out from under us at any minute with a new teaser hinting at a new theme, but I'm betting my money on the corn.
Check out the newest clip, below.
