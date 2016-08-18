Okay, FX. This American Horror Story trailer situation is getting a little out of hand. Do you really need to play such intense mind games with us? But alas, of course we are willing to play along. Let's decipher our latest TWO clues, which may be the most exciting ones yet.
To summarize, we have been presented with a slew of trailers, clips, and teasers in the past few weeks. Each one has led to new theories. But this latest trailer really rattles our brains.
In this one, all the opening credits from the previous five seasons are connected. It also includes this caption on the YouTube video: "Murder. Madness. Magic. Misfits. Mayhem… Mystery?" Ugh, of course it's a mystery! We get it!
Let's take a closer look at the "Anthology" video. You'll definitely recognize these shots.
First, there's the gimp with animalistic, ink-black eyes from season 1, Murder House.
Then there's the creepy, all-white nun from Asylum.
Next up is a close-up of the witches from Coven.
The snake leads us to the billowing tent from Freak Show.
After that, we see the key-wedged-in-mouth shot from Hotel.
Finally, we end with a montage of a season 6 trailers, all of which have been previously released (we wrote about some of them here).
The one thing that we couldn't shake after watching this trailer (over and over) is the recurring close-ups of eyes, mouths, heads, and specifically the brain. Is this indicating that part of season 6 relies heavily on one's senses? Or the altering of one's state of mind? Unclear.
As if this new teaser weren't enough, we got another new one called "Harvest." Is anything scarier than a child walking around an open field holding a sickle, surrounding by straw men?! No.
The most popular theory about the season 6 theme, as seen on the show's Facebook page, stems from the wide range of seemingly unconnected trailers. Many fans think the show will take place on a haunted and mysterious movie set, which is why so many of the teasers have paid homage to classic horror films.
American Horror Story: Hollywood, anyone?
