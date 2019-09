Okay, FX. This American Horror Story trailer situation is getting a little out of hand. Do you really need to play such intense mind games with us? But alas, of course we are willing to play along. Let's decipher our latest TWO clues, which may be the most exciting ones yet.To summarize, we have been presented with a slew of trailers, clips, and teasers in the past few weeks. Each one has led to new theories . But this latest trailer really rattles our brains.In this one, all the opening credits from the previous five seasons are connected. It also includes this caption on the YouTube video: "Murder. Madness. Magic. Misfits. Mayhem… Mystery?" Ugh, of course it's a mystery! We get it!Let's take a closer look at the "Anthology" video. You'll definitely recognize these shots.First, there's the gimp with animalistic, ink-black eyes from season 1, Murder House.