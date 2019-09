We’ve been greedily snapping up bits of American Horror Story marginalia in the waiting period for the new season. A lot of signs point to a show taking place in two time periods, one modern and the other less so. Everything we know so far points to the “back-then” being the Roanoke colony referenced in the first season But what about the here and now? To figure that out, we’re going to need to do some serious dot-connection. Many signs, we’re finding, point to the Manson Family.First, we have to remember that series creator Ryan Murphy nearly focused the show’s third season on the Manson Family. He told Deadline that he chose not to do so out of respect for the victims of the murder.We should also note that the Manson Family is having a moment. Emma Cline’s debut novel The Girls about a Manson-esque family opened to widespread critical acclaim. You Must Remember This, the masterpiece film podcast from critic and writer Karina Longworth, did an entire series about the Manson murders last summer . David Duchovny’s show Aquarius is about the murders. So they’re in the zeitgeist.Now let’s take a look at some teasers. First up, the creepy-baby-hand teaser. The mobile appears to spell out “pig,” just as Manson’s followers did after murdering Sharon Tate.