Rumors are going around that 49-year-old R. Kelly is dating 19-year-old Halle Calhoun. It's unclear when they started seeing each other, but photos of the couple together at an Atlanta nightclub are circulating on the internet.
The relationship may be legal, but people are still feeling like it's just not appropriate. After all, Complex points out that "I Believe I Can Fly" came out before Calhoun was born. Kelly could easily be her father.
That Moment when R Kelly is trending and Yup - just what you thought #RKelly #Creeper— Robyn Vandenberg (@BumpNRunRadio) August 8, 2016
I'm 41 with a 23yr old daughter and can't even fathom having ANY kind of interest in a 19yr old #RKelly— High Priest of Hate (@bolastname) August 8, 2016
Plus, it's not like R. Kelly has the best reputation to begin with. He's been tried and acquitted for child pornography and accused of rape. He dated Aaliyah when she was underage. Thankfully, it looks like nobody's forgotten any of that.
Lol I'm really more surprised ol girl r kelly messing with is over 18— The Hurtest (@HurtAlLaFlare) August 8, 2016
Technically she is older than his other love interests (child rape victims). He is a menace. #RKelly pic.twitter.com/AXOyTdUqec— LongboxingWhileBlack (@lbwhileblack) August 8, 2016
Clicked on trending #RKelly hoping he's not suddenly dating a fetus. Relieved to know he's dating a 19-year old. #smh— Angi Taylor (@AngiTaylorKISS) August 8, 2016
So are we really surprised that R. Kelly is R. Kellying? #RKelly pic.twitter.com/TxhrRLYJHL— SoulBounce (@SoulBounce) August 8, 2016
Whether or not the rumors are true, it's nice to see people calling this out for what it is: creepy.
