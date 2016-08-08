Twitter Is NOT Happy About R. Kelly Reportedly Dating A 19-Year-Old

Suzannah Weiss
Rumors are going around that 49-year-old R. Kelly is dating 19-year-old Halle Calhoun. It's unclear when they started seeing each other, but photos of the couple together at an Atlanta nightclub are circulating on the internet.

The relationship may be legal, but people are still feeling like it's just not appropriate. After all, Complex points out that "I Believe I Can Fly" came out before Calhoun was born. Kelly could easily be her father.

Plus, it's not like R. Kelly has the best reputation to begin with. He's been tried and acquitted for child pornography and accused of rape. He dated Aaliyah when she was underage. Thankfully, it looks like nobody's forgotten any of that.
Whether or not the rumours are true, it's nice to see people calling this out for what it is: creepy.
