The Rock is not a happy camper right now.
The typically good-natured actor, more formally known as Dwayne Johnson, took his male costars on Fast 8 to task in a Facebook post shared last night. He does not hold back, y'all.
"This is my final week of shooting Fast & Furious 8," Johnson told fans. There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. An incredible hard-working crew. Universal Studios Entertainment has been a great partner as well. My female costars are always amazing and I love 'em.
"My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right.
"Bottom line is it'll play great for the movie and fits this Hobbs character that's embedded in my DNA extremely well. The producer in me is happy about this part. Final week on FAST 8 and I will finish strong. #IcemanCometh #F8 #ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses"
The typically good-natured actor, more formally known as Dwayne Johnson, took his male costars on Fast 8 to task in a Facebook post shared last night. He does not hold back, y'all.
"This is my final week of shooting Fast & Furious 8," Johnson told fans. There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. An incredible hard-working crew. Universal Studios Entertainment has been a great partner as well. My female costars are always amazing and I love 'em.
"My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right.
"Bottom line is it'll play great for the movie and fits this Hobbs character that's embedded in my DNA extremely well. The producer in me is happy about this part. Final week on FAST 8 and I will finish strong. #IcemanCometh #F8 #ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses"
Whoa. It's unclear which actors Johnson is talking about, with Scott Eastwood, Jason Statham, Tyrese, Ludacris, Kurt Russell, Lucas Black, and Vin Diesel also in the cast. Keep your eyes peeled for angry responses.
Advertisement