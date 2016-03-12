I surprised the children at Savannah's Pediatric Specialty Ward aaaaand look at the concentration on lil' Aiden's face!👍🏾. We shot #BAYWATCH scenes at Memorial Health Hospital and thought I'd pop up to the ward. Awesome experience and THANK YOU to all the hard working and caring staff who helped make this visit possible. To all the kids I met - you guys keep smiling and staying strong. All the mamas and daddy's I met, y'all stay strong too. Gotta tell ya little stuff like this will always be the best part of fame. And good Lord I wish I had Aiden's concentration when I was in my high school math classes. I wouldn't have failed Algebra twice. 😂👏🏾👍🏾💯

