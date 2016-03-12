I surprised the children at Savannah's Pediatric Specialty Ward aaaaand look at the concentration on lil' Aiden's face!👍🏾. We shot #BAYWATCH scenes at Memorial Health Hospital and thought I'd pop up to the ward. Awesome experience and THANK YOU to all the hard working and caring staff who helped make this visit possible. To all the kids I met - you guys keep smiling and staying strong. All the mamas and daddy's I met, y'all stay strong too. Gotta tell ya little stuff like this will always be the best part of fame. And good Lord I wish I had Aiden's concentration when I was in my high school math classes. I wouldn't have failed Algebra twice. 😂👏🏾👍🏾💯
Dwayne Johnson is bringing more than flutters to women's hearts while filming scenes for the much-anticipated Baywatch reboot in Savannah, GA.
The former wrestler and popular actor also elicited smiles from kids at Savannah's Memorial Hospital, where he popped in for an impromptu visit with those housed in the pediatric specialty ward.
He recounted the unforgettable experience in an Instagram post that has over 515,000 likes so far.
"To all the kids I met — you guys keep smiling and staying strong," Johnson wrote. "All the mamas and daddy's [sic] I met, y'all stay strong, too. Gotta tell ya little stuff like this will always be the best part of fame."
The photo shows the hulking actor pounding fists with an adorable toddler named Aidan. The little one's eyes are locked in on the former wrestler's large fist, which made Johnson pine for the kid's unwavering concentration.
"I wish I had Aiden's concentration when I was in my high school math classes. I wouldn't have failed algebra twice," he joked.
Johnson's been making kids smile for quite a while now, but perhaps the arrival of his own bundle of joy has renewed his enthusiasm for surprising his pint-sized fans. He became a proud papa for the second time this past December when his wife, Lauren Hashian, gave birth to adorable baby Jasmine.
