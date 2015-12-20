

Congrats are in order for brand-new dad Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian. The overjoyed couple announced the birth of their brand-new baby girl, Jasmine, with a too-adorable-for-words pic on Instagram. We can't get over how teeny-tiny she looks in comparison to her handsome mountain of a father!



The proud papa wrote: "Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning... Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you've been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We're extremely grateful."



The blockbuster star went on to write about how Jasmine is already giving him the "strength to be a better man." He also shares his personal insights from being at Hashian's side throughout the labor process — "helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears."



Is there anything better than a big, tough guy getting all soft and mushy over his daughter? Naah.