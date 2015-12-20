Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning... Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you've been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We're extremely grateful. Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe... Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I'd have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of "being better" will never steer you wrong. Trust me. Something else that'll never steer you wrong is "walking thru the fire" with your baby's mama. I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears. Incredible. *(Now don't get me wrong boys, it wasn't like I was at the end of the table, squatting like a catcher waiting for the fastball to come down the pike..😂 but as men, it's a miracle we should witness because it'll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman). Again, THANK YOU guys so much for all the love during this blessed time. I always say I'm a lucky dude because I've got the greatest fans in the world - and it's true. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your families from ours. #ChristmasCameEarlyToSayHello #WhileSleepOfficiallySaysGoodbye #2xProudPapaSilverback 🙏🏾💯
Congrats are in order for brand-new dad Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian. The overjoyed couple announced the birth of their brand-new baby girl, Jasmine, with a too-adorable-for-words pic on Instagram. We can't get over how teeny-tiny she looks in comparison to her handsome mountain of a father!
Is there anything better than a big, tough guy getting all soft and mushy over his daughter? Naah.
I know I'm late to the party... Sometimes life gets full and busy in the best ways :)... So grateful and in awe of this time. To experience creating a little life is just incredible. This beautiful cycle of life and womanhood beginning again. And like Big Daddy says - Couldn't be prouder of all the kickass women she's going to have around her! And Men of course ;).. #LetsJustHopeBigDaddyDoesnt=20lbBaby ❤️ ・・・ #Repost @therock with @repostapp. I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more... IT'S A BABY GIRL!! THANK YOU guys so much for the awesome support and love you've sent @laurenhashianofficial and myself from around the world. We're so grateful for this blessing and thrilled to share the news with y'all. #BringOnMoreEstrogenInOurHome #MeAndPuppyHobbsAreTheOnlyDudes #2xProudPapaBear #JustOverHereMakingBabiesAndStuff #AndPalmingPregnantBellys 🙏🏾👶🏾