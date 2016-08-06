FX hasn't revealed the theme for American Horror Story's sixth season, but slowly and surely, the network is giving fans clues to piece together. We know the new season of the anthology series will take place in two different time periods, including modern times and the time when the Roanoke colony from season 1 existed.
Now, a new poster released on Facebook has our minds spinning. The creepy poster shows an unknown woman with spiders emerging from beneath her eyelashes. This offers us nothing more than we already know, but could feed into the Slender Man theory circulating around the internet.
Slender Man is a terrifying, faceless figure that stalks and kills children. Seeing as the first season featured a devil child who hasn't appeared again, the spiders may signal the fact that the child may be the antichrist.
Plus, Ryan Murphy, the show's creator, has said that this season will play with themes from season 1, so bringing back a scary child who's part of the Roanoke cult seems possible.
With or without killer children and the Slender Man, American Horror Story is returning September 14. Get ready to be freaked out.
Advertisement