The setting and story line of American Horror Story's sixth season are still a mystery — officially. But PopSugar has pieced together hints from series creator Ryan Murphy and FX to come up with a compelling theory about what the upcoming season might hold — and how it may be tied to the series' first.
If you can remember all the way back to the first installment of the series in 2011, Murder House, you may recall that not many main characters make it out alive. But two survivors do form a family of sorts. Constance Langdon, played by Jessica Lange, takes in her grandson (a.k.a. the kid of her already deceased son and the woman he sexually assaulted). And certain details about the tyke, Michael Langdon, seem to suggest the boy just might be the Antichrist: hooves on his ultrasound, his supernatural conception, and of course, the fact that he murders his babysitter. Could season 6 be the season he returns, maybe as an evil tween?
PopSugar points out that the sixth season logo was released in June, the sixth month of the year, and features a six, creating the 666 associated with the devil. Plus, Ryan Murphy has revealed that the upcoming season will feature "elements of children." Possibly one demonic child in particular?
American Horror Story's sixth season, with or without the Antichrist, will premiere on September 14.
