If you've been anxiously awaiting the season premiere of American Horror Story... well, you'll be anxiously awaiting it for a few more months. But at least you don't have to wait any longer for the premiere date.
FX just announced that the show's sixth season will premiere on September 14 at 10 p.m., according to Buzzfeed. Here's what else we know about the new season.
Without going into specifics, creator Ryan Murphy said at the PaleyFest panel in March that the show "will have a different form than we’ve ever done,” so viewers may have a surprise to look forward to. It'll take place partially in the present and partially in the past, hinted FX president John Landgraf at the the Television Critics Association winter press tour, so maybe it has something to do with that.
Lady Gaga also dropped a vague hint about American Horror Story's next season. She's going to be in it, she told Z100 Radio, but she "can’t promise you how, or when, or anything like that.” As for the show's regulars, we know that Angela Bassett and Cheyenne Jackson will be returning and Jessica Lange will not.
As for the rest, we'll find out on September 14.
FX just announced that the show's sixth season will premiere on September 14 at 10 p.m., according to Buzzfeed. Here's what else we know about the new season.
Without going into specifics, creator Ryan Murphy said at the PaleyFest panel in March that the show "will have a different form than we’ve ever done,” so viewers may have a surprise to look forward to. It'll take place partially in the present and partially in the past, hinted FX president John Landgraf at the the Television Critics Association winter press tour, so maybe it has something to do with that.
Lady Gaga also dropped a vague hint about American Horror Story's next season. She's going to be in it, she told Z100 Radio, but she "can’t promise you how, or when, or anything like that.” As for the show's regulars, we know that Angela Bassett and Cheyenne Jackson will be returning and Jessica Lange will not.
As for the rest, we'll find out on September 14.
Advertisement