This story was originally published July 29 at 10:45 a.m.Will it be a Charles Manson-esque cult? An isolated house full of murderous hillbillies like in Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Will there be a demented antichrist child? Will there be an appearance from the enigmatic Slender Man? Or more like Village of The Damned or Children of The Corn?These are our strongest theories about the upcoming sixth season of American Horror Story , which returns to FX on September 14 , but we still have so many unanswered questions. The promotional videos and teasers are all creepy and as unsettling as ever, but the theme isn't crystal clear. Fans on Reddit have guessed that this season will hint at, and overlap with season one's Mansion House, based on the image of the farmhouse on the hill is where most of the action will take place. Above the house is a plume of smoke spelling out 6 which has been a teaser for the season.The confirmed cast members include familiar faces to the Ryan Murphy lineup: Lady Gaga, Denis O’Hare, Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Angela Bassett, and Evan Peters.So, let's get into all those teasers.— The family walking towards the camera looks either possessed or like aliens. Though maybe it's a bit of that Children Of The Corn effect?