My most favorite place after a week of shooting for #americanhorrorstory 😘📽🍾 Coming home from 13-14hr days on #set 🎥 Meeting amazing people and learning tons of #acting skills from the #topofthetop Thank you to #kathybates #ladygaga and #cubagoodingjr 🛥✈️🛩⛵️🚁I wish you all fun of the world on your vacation. See you back in August 🌺🌸🌸🌺🌻🌍🌎🌝🌔🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾🌾#mybalcony #annabellosorio #tvactress #deutsche #schneewittchen #balkon #feeling #enjoy #summer2016 #losangeles #love #cigarette

A photo posted by Romika Annabell Osorio (@annabellosorio) on Jul 25, 2016 at 8:37pm PDT