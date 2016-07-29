Update: We may have just received our biggest spoiler yet. But, given the shocking nature of American Horror Story as a whole, who is to say how accurate or true to the theory this clue will be. Still, it's worth looking into.
According to photos obtained exclusively by TMZ, one of the sets for season 6 appears to be the lost colony of Roanoke. As the story goes, the inhabitants of the small village of Roanoke vanished into thin air in the late 16th century. The only clue left was the word "Croatoan" carved into a tree trunk. While there are many theories about what happened to the colony, including death from sudden illness or a mass killing, there are still eerie and unsettling rumors associated with the historical event.
In an interview with FX, as reported on Bloody Disgusting, creator Ryan Murphy said that the show will take place during two different time periods, but primarily in modern day. The Roanoke colony could be the other time period the show revisits.
This also connects season 6 to season 1. In episode 11, "Birth," Tate and Violet learn about the Roanoke citizens who performed the first successful exorcism and later haunted a nearby Native American tribe called the Croatoans. As explained below, we have another connection to the Murder House season with the appearance of the word "pig."
In addition to the "Croatoan" clue, it's rumored that Cuba Gooding, Jr. might be joining the cast based on an Instagram photo uploaded by German actress Romika Annabell Osorio. In her caption, she thanks Gooding along with Lady Gaga and Kathy Bates, presumably because she just wrapped a shoot with them. She is listed as "Apple Girl" in the IMDb credits for the series.
Will it be a Charles Manson-esque cult? An isolated house full of murderous hillbillies like in Texas Chainsaw Massacre? Will there be a demented antichrist child? Will there be an appearance from the enigmatic Slender Man? Or more like Village of The Damned or Children of The Corn?
These are our strongest theories about the upcoming sixth season of American Horror Story, which returns to FX on September 14, but we still have so many unanswered questions. The promotional videos and teasers are all creepy and as unsettling as ever, but the theme isn't crystal clear. Fans on Reddit have guessed that this season will hint at, and overlap with season one's Mansion House, based on the image of the farmhouse on the hill is where most of the action will take place. Above the house is a plume of smoke spelling out 6 which has been a teaser for the season.
The confirmed cast members include familiar faces to the Ryan Murphy lineup: Lady Gaga, Denis O’Hare, Matt Bomer, Cheyenne Jackson, Angela Bassett, and Evan Peters.
So, let's get into all those teasers.
Sunset Stroll — The family walking towards the camera looks either possessed or like aliens. Though maybe it's a bit of that Children Of The Corn effect?
What's Cooking? — Gives us a long glance at the house where the evil resides. We hear a chainsaw, a scream, and see clouds of smoke. Perhaps we have a cannibalistic residence on ours hands?
Descent — A terrified woman running from zombie-like hands grabbing at her ankles. Yep, looks like classic AHS to me. Perhaps this is the basement of the house, and a little shop of horrors at that.
Post Op — Our first bit of dialogue! We hear a British-sounding man telling a deformed individual to "try to keep it dry" as he staples his scalp back together. Bleck.
Milli Crossing — Is this Gaga? Are we cooking with bugs now too? Or is this a nod to The Human Centipede?
Lullaby — This clip basically confirms that there is a creepy baby. Look at that hand!
One Reddit user also pointed out that the mobile spells out "Pig" which could refer to the "Piggy Piggy" episode in season 1.
What do you guys think the theme is? Let us know below.
