American Horror Story will return for its sixth season on September 14. That we know for sure. What we don’t know is what the show will actually be about.
We got our first hint today, when three brief teasers appeared on Vice’s Snapchat Discover feed. They were quickly captured and posted by a variety of accounts.
Check out 3 new teasers of American Horror Story Season 6! pic.twitter.com/zsW25ujJj8— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) July 27, 2016
Creepy. Given that previous American Horror Story seasons have been pretty directly referential to other horror media, we’re getting a distinct Texas Chainsaw Massacre vibe here. That would not be shocking for Murphy, and the lonely farmhouse is an unexplored horror genre for the show thus far. However, it’s tough to make a whole series based on a single locale. Those farmhouse horror films work because of their tight run time. So we’ll definitely be seeing an expanded world.
Maybe this will be a zombie season, maybe there’s a family of murderous hillbillies, or maybe it’s all a big misdirection and we’re going to see the aliens from Asylum again. Or, hell, why not season one’s Michael Langdon? Murphy has been open about how all the seasons are connected. Check out this video about fan theories from ScreenCrush below.
