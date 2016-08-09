Lea Michele Proves Taylor Lautner Is A Swiftie

Lea Michele recently betrayed her lack of familiarity with Taylor Swift's song titles, during a Facebook Live Q&A at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. But she did prove that one of her Scream Queens co-stars, Taylor Lautner, knows which one of Swift's emotional tunes may be about him.
In the middle of the interview with cast mates Lautner and John Stamos, Michele remembered an important fact about the Twilight actor — that he has been romantically linked to T.Swift. What Michele couldn't quite remember was the name of the song Swift reportedly wrote about Lautner after they split.
In the middle of the interview with cast mates Lautner and John Stamos, Michele remembered an important fact about the Twilight actor — that he has been romantically linked to T.Swift. What Michele couldn't quite remember was the name of the song Swift reportedly wrote about Lautner after they split.
Advertisement
"I think it was the one about a sweater and a hat, right?" she asked Lautner, who responded with a noncommittal, "That's hilarious." The actor continued to play dumb, saying, "I don't know where she's going with this hat thing." But after Michele went on to list wintery details in an effort to come up with the song title, Lautner finally conceded, saying, "It's called 'Back to December.'"
While Lautner didn't exactly confess that he knows the song was written about him, he at least provided proof that he's familiar with the track. Maybe his co-stars can really test his Swift knowledge with a karaoke night?
Advertisement