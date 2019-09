Lea Michele Proves Taylor Lautner Is A Swiftie

Lea Michele recently betrayed her lack of familiarity with Taylor Swift's song titles, during a Facebook Live Q&A at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. But she did prove that one of her Scream Queens co-stars, Taylor Lautner, knows which one of Swift's emotional tunes may be about him.In the middle of the interview with cast mates Lautner and John Stamos, Michele remembered an important fact about the Twilight actor — that he has been romantically linked to T.Swift. What Michele couldn't quite remember was the name of the song Swift reportedly wrote about Lautner after they split.