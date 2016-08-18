Uh-oh. Have we got an Olympic love triangle emerging?
While the flirtatious banter between gymnast Simone Biles and longtime crush Zac Efron is warming everyone's hearts, it's also making one special guy a little jealous. Oops. Did we forget about the other guy in Biles' life?
Gymnast Arthur Mariano, who has jokingly been dubbed the gold medalist's "Brazilian boyfriend," appears to be feeling left out. The Olympian posted a tongue-in-cheek message warning Efron to leave "my girl" alone.
Hey @zacefron I saw her first... She is my girl ❤️😁🙏🏻 Proud of you Simone! You are phenomal in whole world and special. You made history. Love u "sai daqui ZéKi Éfrom, ta pensando que eu sou bobo é? Desde 2013 estou com ela.. Ela minha garota. Sou da lapa e lá nois breca talaricas. 😂" #love ❤️ Repost from @simonebiles @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost 💚✨ @arthurnory
"Hey @zacefron I saw her first... She is my girl," he captioned a photo of him and Biles embracing. "Proud of you Simone! You are phenomal in whole world and special. You made history. Love u."
The competition is fierce. Don't get too comfortable, Efron.
