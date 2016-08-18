Simone Biles and Aly Raisman may have been competing in the Olympics, but outside the stadium, they're friends. A day after Biles won gold and Raisman won silver in the floor exercises event, the gymnasts went out to eat together.
They made a good choice for their celebratory meal: McDonald's french fries and chocolate ice cream. “Sometimes we all need some ice cream," Biles captioned a photo of them at the McCafé in the Olympic Village, People reports. Amen to that.
The fast-food restaurant has been a favorite among Olympians. The line stretched out the door when NPR was there investigating before the games.
In all fairness, though, we're not sure if they had much of a choice, since McDonald's is among a limited number of Olympic sponsors. (Athletes couldn't even get coffee because the Village only sold caffeinated beverages from another sponsor, Coca-Cola.)
Whatever the reason, three gymnasts representing Russia — Angelina Melnikova, Seda Tutkhalyan, and Spiridonova Dasha — were also there for the photo. Whether or not McDonald's is really Olympians' food of choice, it's fostered some "#internationalfriendships," to use Biles' words.
