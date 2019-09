Simone Biles Just Took Home Her 4th Gold Medal

And just like that, Simone Biles has made history. Biles just finished her run at the Rio Olympics with a fourth gold medal and a whopping five medals overall, USA Today reports.After scoring a 15.966 on her floor exercise routine on Tuesday, the all-star gymnast has become the first American to win four gymnastics golds at a single Olympics. Biles is also the fourth gymnast in the world — behind Ecaterina Szabo (1984), Vera Čáslavská (1968), and Larisa Latynina (1956) — to win four gold medals in one go.Considering that these records were set decades ago, when standards for gymnasts were tamer than they are now, it's pretty safe to herald Biles as the greatest gymnast of all time. In fact, due to her intricate and varied routines, she has appeared to defy physics . If that isn't greatness, we don't know what is.Biles has previously won a team gold medal , two gold medals for individual performances on the all-around and the vault, as well as a bronze medal on the balance beam. Biles is now also the fourth American female gymnast to win five medals in a single Olympics, all at the age of 19.