Congratulations are in order for the U.S. women's gymnastics team. Yes, the Americans were expected to take home gold in the team competition in Rio. But that doesn't make the win any less sweet for Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and Madison Kocian.
Team USA received a score of 184.897 to win the gold as Russia took home the silver medal and China took the bronze, reported the Associated Press. This is the team's second consecutive Olympics triumph. The women proved they really are unbeatable with a stunning eight-point win ahead of the second-place Russian team. NPR reports that this is the largest lead since 1960.
BREAKING: MEDAL ALERT: US women's gymnastics team wins gold for second consecutive Olympics.— The Associated Press (@AP) August 9, 2016
To clench the win, Biles, Hernandez, and Raisman began with the vaults and each posted scores above 15 (Biles scored the highest, at 15.933). On the uneven bars, Biles, Douglas, and Kocian all landed scores above 14, with Kocian leading at 15.933.
To round it off, the team went into their final rotation with five points ahead of their opponents, and took the win with some stupendous floor exercises.
The team, named the Final Five because this will be the last Olympics to have five-person gymnastics teams, finished off to chants of "USA! USA! USA!" from the crowd.
The American women's team may have already been favored to win, but this feat is only further proof of their dedication and talent.
