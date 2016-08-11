Simone Biles Just Won Gold

Not that we didn't already know, but Simone Biles just proved that she's the best gymnast in the world. Biles clinched the gold medal in the women's all-around individual competition at the Rio Games this afternoon. This is Biles' second gold at the Olympics, following a team win with the Final Five the day before.
Biles' fellow Final Five teammate, Aly Raisman, won the silver, while Russia's Aliya Mustafina took the bronze.
Biles kicked off her win with a vault that earned her a score of 15.866, according to NPR's live blog. Then, she landed on the uneven bars with a smile, NPR reports, "Because she knows her feet just landed with a straight solid thunk." A solid rotation on the beam earned Biles a 15.433, her best score of the day so far.
Congrats @Simone_Biles on winning #gold in women's all-around! @Aly_Raisman #silver, A. Mustafina #bronze! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/GXKUzE2toH— Olympics (@Olympics) August 11, 2016
As you'd expect, it only got better from there. After a stupendous floor routine that included her eponymous trick, a double layout with a half-twist followed by a stag leap, she walked away with a 15.933, the highest score of the day, prompting a pretty appropriate reaction from Leslie Jones, who was watching from the stands.
Everyone after that floor routine. @Lesdoggg @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/qthxUHhY6C— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 11, 2016
