All celebrities have the ability to throw shade (it's something that being in the spotlight necessitates, if you think about it). So if we were to rank the top celebrity shade-throwers of all time, the competition would be stiff.



Some are just better at it than others, though. We don't just mean people who once dragged someone in an interview. We mean celebrities who have mastered the art of sipping tea. These are the stars who say everything they think without so much as a pause — but definitely with an eye roll.



There would have to be legends on the list, like the late Prince and diva Mariah Carey. But there would also be newcomers, like Selena Gomez who has quickly made a name for herself by sending a lifetime supply of shade over to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.



They're meme-worthy. They're literally laugh-out-loud funny. But only one of these celebrities is the QUEEN of shade. So who sips tea the best? Vote below for your favorite.

