It's time. The first (leaked) mini teaser for the seventh season of American Horror Story is here, and it is terrifying. Not only that, but it also has nothing to do with any of the other spoilers or theories that already exist about the show. Ryan Murphy is, once again, throwing a wrench in all our previous theorizing. As Hello Giggles writes, there is a chance that this is a fake teaser as no official accounts have posted it yet, but usually our AHS sleuths are pretty good at spotting legit content. And they're ruling this as real — at least until we get the legit reveal on July 20 (that part has at least been confirmed by Murphy himself).
It's likely that this short video made its way to fan accounts on Twitter in conjunction with San Diego Comic Con, SDCC, where FX will be revealing hints about the upcoming season of the horror series.
If the legitimacy of the video below checks out, then it is a little unclear how it ties into the pre-existing photos on Murphy's Instagram referring to the show as election-themed. Could the balloons below be a sinister celebration after an evil politician wins a key election?
It will all be revealed in 2 Days...#AHS7 #AHS pic.twitter.com/jP2EphR4T1— AHS NEWS (@ahsnews_feed) July 18, 2017
There's also this poster, which could be fan made.
According to a site which features an itinerary from the network in conjunction with SDCC, there is a special AHS presentation featuring zoetropes that is only for attendees 18 and older. It also described the gathering as: "Watch your nightmare spin to life, and see if you can spot clues from the next chapter of American Horror Story." With those guideline, you know the videos being projected will be extremely disturbing and scary. This brief glimpse is only the tip of the nightmare-inducing iceberg.
Fans on Twitter are already finding horror movie connections to the clip. One points out that the balloon imagery and the sack-faced man are references to famous fictional killers.
The new #AHS7 trailer pays tribute to the iconic horror films "It" and "The Strangers". pic.twitter.com/FCGlj5p1CL— AHS Central (@Facts_AHS) July 18, 2017
We will have so many more questions, and we hope we have answers soon.
