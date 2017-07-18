Last week, Ryan Murphy told fans via Twitter that he'd reveal the seventh season of American Horror Story's title on July 20.
Well, the master of suspense couldn't hold out that long without giving his legion of loyal fans one more hint. Vulture pointed out that in an Instagram post today, the superstar director offered up a photo and claimed it would be the very last clue he'd toss into the ether.
"AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas?" he wrote alongside a photo of someone getting completely smothered by a swarm of bees.
Murphy has mentioned that the upcoming season would lean political. He's used Instagram to foreshadow that, too, posting pics of a strange elephantine man in May.
Advertisement
"The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down," Murphy told E! News back in April. "Which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story."
But the bees are a new development — and a far cry from last year's election. The bugs are a point of contention in the political sphere, however: Climate change is affecting the pollinators and slashing their numbers, which could lead to a major food shortage, since many crops depend on the little guys to bear fruit. Could the new image hint at that particular political hot topic?
Could the person under the bees be the clue? Perhaps Murphy is just completely overwhelmed by AHS's twisting plots, complicated continuity, and huge recurring cast at this point? Is he drowning in a swarm of Horror Story bees? The anthology series has already tackled witchcraft, haunted houses, reality television, and freak shows. Maybe Monsanto-backed monster GMOs and mutant bees — like the lab-created "killer" bees from Africa — could be next?
Fans only have a few more days to speculate, because Murphy says the season's title will set things straight. "It'll all make sense," he wrote on Twitter. But knowing how AHS usually has more questions than answers, fans should brace themselves for a slew of new theories.
Advertisement
Official American Horror Story Season 7 title will be revealed Thursday July 20. And suddenly... it will all make sense.— Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 11, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement