Washington Buzz: Karen Pence Unveils A Beehive At The VP Residence

Pence revealed a new beehive holding almost 20,000 bees at the Naval Observatory on Tuesday. According to CNN, she kept bees at the Indiana Governor's Mansion before moving to D.C., so she's used to the buzz. "One out of three bites of food taken in this country are made possible with the help of pollinators," Pence told the small crowd gathered for the unveiling, including Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. "I mean, I've learned so much about bees in the last four years."