A certain Shondaland series has moved to the Pacific Northwest — temporarily, at least. Entertainment Weekly reports that Grey's Anatomy is filming season 14 in Seattle, a rare move for the series that typically films at Prospect Studios in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.
The fictional Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital — where our beloved docs hookup, breakup, and attempt to avoid the fatal tragedies that appear to be routine — is located in the rainy city, but the actual cast rarely heads up to Washington for shoots. If you've perused the cast's social platforms lately — which shows many of them enjoying the sites of Seattle — you'll know that is different for season 14.
The reason? According to EW, the show is shooting multiple exteriors to be used throughout the season. While the cast won't film every episode in Seattle, fans will see shots of the real city peppered throughout season 14. Spending time getting establishing shots that can be used throughout the season is one way to make fans remember that, oh yeah — there is an entire city outside of the hospital walls.
Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt on the ABC series, snapped a pretty spectacular view while filming on location.
Jesse Williams, who portrays Jackson Avery, turned up with his squad, writing:
"#Squad #Work #Eat #Play #Live #Seattle life ain't stale."
Clearly, this crew is enjoying their studio break — it's like a mini vacay with their coworkers!
Of course, this isn't the first time Grey's Anatomy has used the real Seattle. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) house is located in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, and the hospital’s rooftop helipad is located just north of downtown, reports Los Angeles Magazine.
While the cast will have to get back to work at Prospect Studios eventually (that's where all of the hospitals operating rooms, hallways, and other interiors are located), at least they are making the most of their work trip.
