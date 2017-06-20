Grey Sloan Memorial is in for another shakeup.
Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) is returning to Grey's Anatomy for its 14th season, Deadline reported on Tuesday. Teddy was a character on Grey's from season 6 to season 8, before she left the hospital to serve as chief of the Army Medical Command.
As E! News points out, it's not a total surprise that Teddy's coming back. The last few season 13 Grey's episodes mentioned Teddy, bringing her character back into fans' minds. Apparently, Megan, Owen's (Kevin McKidd) presumed-dead sister, is actually alive — and it's thanks to Teddy that they know the shocking news.
Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) has been in contact with Teddy, who tells her about seeing Megan. It's a full-circle way to bring her character back. After all, Owen is the one who fired her from Grey Sloan, so the return of his sister is a sweet way to reintroduce Teddy.
The 13th season ended with Owen and Amelia setting out to bring Megan home, so it's safe to say there will be plenty of drama next season. It sounds like Teddy's stay might not be permanent, though. According to E! News, Raver has signed on for a guest arc on the ABC show, so Teddy might not be resuming her role as head of cardio-thoracic surgery for good. Deadline notes that Raver is also set to have a recurring role in Ray Donovan's fifth season, and she'll play a surgeon on that show, too.
Even if Teddy's stay isn't permanent, though, Grey's fans are pumped about the news. Plenty of them tweeted messages of support for Teddy's return — it looks like even those who didn't like season 13 are on board.
greys stans: s13 was shit im unstanning— ellie (@ameliasmckidd) June 20, 2017
*teddy altman returns*
greys stans: pic.twitter.com/ZY1OGYRJ4r
I HAVENT WATCHED GREYS IN 2 SEASONS bUT TEDDY IS COMING BaCK SUDDENLY I STAN AGAIN THIS IS WHAT I DESERVE pic.twitter.com/HHkc8yD085— k (@robbinswift) June 20, 2017
teddy altman coming back to greys truly saved a year as crappy as 2017 WHAT A LEGEND— sofia • 18 (@peraltiags) June 20, 2017
TEDDY ALTMAN IS COMING BACK TO GREYS DO YOU HERE ME SCREAMING— beth (@afterglowlovato) June 20, 2017
