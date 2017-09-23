Grey's Anatomy is heading for a season 14 premiere next week, and change is on the horizon. But for our favorite doctors, it'll be coming sooner than they think — and in ways they aren't expecting.
As TV Guide writes, the new season will bring the return and departure of a few familiar faces. And this will definitely have an impact on Meredith as the season continues. With everything going on, season 14 will look very different from the ones before it.
There are predictions that Meredith herself will be at the center of new season relationship drama. Her boyfriend's old flame will enter the picture out of nowhere — if this sounds familiar, it is. Megan's complicated relationships because she's both Owen's sister and Nathan's (Martin Henderson) old flame. We'll have to wait and see as the season progresses whether Meredith or Megan will be the one to win Nathan's heart.
Advertisement
Executive producer and star Debbie Allen had this to say to TV Guide about the relationships in the upcoming season: "They both had a similar experience [losing their partners], but now this experience for Nathan is not even possible for her. Derek is not coming back. She will be re-examining and figuring out what's important in her life and how she will move on emotionally."
Meredith won't be the only one with new drama. Jo (Camilla Luddington) will be seeking a new friend after her best friend has left, even leaning on Ben (Jason George) a bit more. But Ben himself may be leaving himself towards midseason.
Season 14 will signal the departure of characters such as Edwards (Jerrika Hinton), Minnick (Marika Dominiczyk), and Murphy (Tessa Ferrer). Besides that, we'll be seeing the return of Megan Hunt and introduction of Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), Andrew's (Giacomo Gianniotti)'s sister.
With all of these changes going on for the doctors at Grey's this season, we'll be watching intently to catch how all of this new change will impact the characters we know and love.
Grey's Anatomy premieres Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode on ABC.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement