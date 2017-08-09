Next season of Grey's Anatomy will not be an easy one for Andrew DeLuca. His sister, Carina DeLuca is coming to work at Grey-Sloan Memorial all the way from Italy. And DeLuca is not that excited. It's a classic Grey's Anatomy sibling arrival, but this time it's in Italian!
The show has officially cast Stefania Spampinato as DeLuca's pot-stirring Italian sister. Her presence in the hospital isn't just problematic for her little brother, but for many of the other doctors, according to Giacomo Gianniotti, the actor who plays DeLuca.
“Her profession, although we can’t disclose it, is a very interesting one," he teased to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s going to keep a lot of the doctors on their toes, make some doctors uncomfortable [and] some people will be glad about [her coming on]. She’ll stir things up with a European background and take on medicine.”
We can't begin to imagine what her specialty could possibly be, but knowing the creative minds behind the show, it's bound to be thrilling. They're the masterminds behind all the other sibling rivalries, like the one between Derek Shepherd and his sister, Amelia. However, this time there's a little twist.
"She comes from Italy, as my character is Italian, and you get to see us exchanging some blows in Italian, which will be very interesting," Gianniotti revealed.
Despite their characters' issues, Gianniotti is a big fan of Stefania Spampinato. He told ET "I can’t wait for you guys to meet her. She’s lovely. She’s going to be a great new addition to the show."
Honestly, we can't wait. Looks like season 14 of Grey's will be full of sisters. During last season's finale we found out that Owen Hunt's sister, who was presumed dead for a decade, is actually alive. We'll finally get answers when the medical drama returns to ABC on September 28th.
