But when people think of Wonder Woman, those aren’t usually the first accoutrements that spring to mind. More often than not, our minds focus on her physique above all else. Her sex appeal is part of the package, but it also complicates the way we engage with her: It’s easy to look at Wonder Woman and only see what’s skin-deep. And while the real source of her power lies beneath the surface, it's hard to get there if you're stuck on the swirling dark hair, ample bust line, long legs, and skimpy outfit. It’s not her fault — she’s just drawn that way — but it has proven a hurdle when it comes to telling her real story anywhere other than the comic strips where she cut her teeth.