This ethos is what brings us to Angel and Stan’s dinner confab, where the pair figures out the rules of the “kept woman” arrangement that the real estate exec is so thirsty to finalize. It’s important to remember Angel isn’t the one contorting herself into whatever position Stan wants in order to get herself an apartment. Instead, Angel reminds her would-be benefactor that the life she has set up for herself is good, and she will only give it up — as Stan is desperate for her to do — if he is offering a serious improvement, complete with a year-long lease, no questions asked. Because Angel isn’t the one who even brought up this deal; she can turn it down whenever she wants. But, she doesn’t, because taking Stan’s offer means her chances of survival will seriously improve with a place of her own. The fact that adulterous Stan can sleep better in his suburban home is an afterthought.